PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.09% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 27.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in DocGo by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 633,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 416,457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DocGo by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock worth $148,793 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

