Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4,898.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,289 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.1 %

TRIP opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.