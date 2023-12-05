Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

