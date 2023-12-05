Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $28,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Yelp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,651 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,490,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,490,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

