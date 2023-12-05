IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 315.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 149.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

