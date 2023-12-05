Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

