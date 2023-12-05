Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of NerdWallet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 210.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NRDS opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

