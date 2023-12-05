S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

SPGI opened at $424.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.56 and its 200-day moving average is $386.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

