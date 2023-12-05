Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.18.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $420.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $422.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

