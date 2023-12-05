Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,233.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

