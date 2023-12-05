Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,956,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 358,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

PK stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PK

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.