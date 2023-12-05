Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 641 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $1,483,572. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

