Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 74,296 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

ESRT opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

