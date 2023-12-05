Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 3,605 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

