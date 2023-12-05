Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

CCI stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

