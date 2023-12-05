PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,490,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 435,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,118 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

