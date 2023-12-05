Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,907 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.