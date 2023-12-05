Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE ACRE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

