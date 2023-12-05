Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

