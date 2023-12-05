Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

Livent Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Livent has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

