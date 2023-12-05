Celebrus Technologies plc (CLBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON CLBS opened at GBX 181.25 ($2.29) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.49).

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.17) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.