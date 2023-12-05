Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Supremex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SXP opened at C$3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$97.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.8955916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

