Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.4 %
FNV opened at C$149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.03. The company has a market cap of C$28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$148.32 and a twelve month high of C$217.70.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
