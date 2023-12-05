RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

