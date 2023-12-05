Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.3 %
LUG opened at C$16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.31. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$19.42.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3658744 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
