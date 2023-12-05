Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

