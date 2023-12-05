Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $57.67

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,159. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

