JLEN Environmental Assets Group (JLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.2 %

JLEN stock opened at GBX 96.98 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.53 million, a P/E ratio of 645.33 and a beta of 0.20. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.46 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.80 ($1.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.44.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

