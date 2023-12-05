Alpha Real Trust (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 113.88 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,600.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 63.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Real Trust

In other news, insider Phillip Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($16,041.43). Insiders have bought a total of 258,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,594,194 over the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

