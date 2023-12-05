Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on December 21st

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 359 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.46. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The firm has a market cap of £410.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

