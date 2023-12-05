Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

LON SDY opened at GBX 31.48 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3,085.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Speedy Hire has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.45 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 25,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £8,670 ($10,951.12). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.