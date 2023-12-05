Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

