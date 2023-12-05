Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target at $93.20

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

