Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $2.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.09.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.