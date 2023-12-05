HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 787.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.95).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

HSBA opened at GBX 598.90 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 548.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 621.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 616.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,944.95%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

