AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdTheorent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADTH

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.