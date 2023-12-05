Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Increases By 6.5%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

AEIS stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $306,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.