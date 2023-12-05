Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Decreases By 6.5%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Absci by 124.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 725,144 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABSI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

