Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ainos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 874.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

