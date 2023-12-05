Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACET
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Price Performance
ACET opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.