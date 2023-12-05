Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

ACET opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

