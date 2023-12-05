Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 98,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
