Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $5.85

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several analysts recently commented on PL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,150 in the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

