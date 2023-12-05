Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

