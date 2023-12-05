Brokerages Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $1.76

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.76.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cano Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cano Health by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Cano Health has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.12.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.