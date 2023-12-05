United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UDIRF opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

