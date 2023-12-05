Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $41.31

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.7% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AB stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

