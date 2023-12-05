Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

TSE SIS opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.834903 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

