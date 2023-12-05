Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.61).

HWDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.99) to GBX 835 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.99) to GBX 835 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Howden Joinery Group

HWDN opened at GBX 731.40 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 554.80 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 3,100 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($24,590.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,851. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

