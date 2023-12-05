Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

SOAGY stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

