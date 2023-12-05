Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $56.50

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -979.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

